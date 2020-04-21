Chief Minister condoles with Bilal Asghar Warraich MPA

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited the residence of Bilal Asghar Warraich MPA in Gojra and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of his mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited the residence of Bilal Asghar Warraich MPA in Gojra and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of his mother.

He offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed that may Allah Almightygrant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss withequanimity