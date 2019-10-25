UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles With Foreign Minister On His Sister's Death

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:11 PM

Chief Minister condoles with Foreign Minister on his sister's death

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The deceased was mother of Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, MNA.

In the condolence message, issued here on Friday, the chief minister extended sympathies to Shah Mehmood, Zahoor Hussain and other members of the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

