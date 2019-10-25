Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

The deceased was mother of Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, MNA.

In the condolence message, issued here on Friday, the chief minister extended sympathies to Shah Mehmood, Zahoor Hussain and other members of the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.