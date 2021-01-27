UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles With KP Speaker Over His Mother-in-law Death

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:06 PM

Chief Minister condoles with KP Speaker over his mother-in-law death

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Mahmood Khan on Wednesday visited Speaker House and offered condolence with Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani over his mother-in-law deat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Mahmood Khan on Wednesday visited Speaker House and offered condolence with Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani over his mother-in-law death.

He offered fateh for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathies with bereaved�family .

