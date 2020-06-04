Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited residence of Shamshar Ali Mazari who is brother of late MPA Atif Mazari to condole latter's death on Thursday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited residence of Shamshar Ali Mazari who is brother of late MPA Atif Mazari to condole latter's death on Thursday.

He offered fateha for the departed soul and expressed his sorrow and grief over the death of MPA Atif Mazari.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Atif Mazari was a sociable and people-friendly person.

Usman Buzdar stated that he had personal relations with former MPA adding that he was grieved over his sudden death.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, MPA Ahmed Khan Dareshak, Health Adviser Hanif Khan Pitafi and other tribal elders were also present.