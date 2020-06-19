Chief Minister condoles with MPA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled with MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha over the death of his brother and nephew.

In a telephonic conversation with the MPA, the CM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.