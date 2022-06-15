Chief Minister conducts aerial survey of forest fires incidents

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of incidents of forest destroyed in various fire incidents in Malakand and Hazara Division

During his visit, he directed all concerned departments and agencies to expedite investigation and take action against those involved in damaging our forests.

He said that forests were our national asset and vowed that those involved in forest fire would be not forgiven and would be awarded harsh punishment.

Chief Minister said that provincial government was taking all possible steps to protect forests and plantation of more trees.

He said that KP government's efforts to reduce the impact of environmental pollution had been acknowledged internationally.

He stressed the need of collective efforts to ensure protection of forests in collaboration with local government as forests guarantee our better future.

He also paid tribute to the departments and personnel who rendered services in the rescue operation, adding those who sacrifices their lives and injured in the line of duty would be always remembered.