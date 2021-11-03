Chief Minister congratulates cricket team for reaching in semi-final

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday congratulated the national cricket team for reaching in semi final of the T20 World Cup

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday congratulated the national cricket team for reaching in semi final of the T20 World Cup.

The Chief Minister hoped that the team would also clinch victory in the semi-final. "It issatisfying that the players have performed well to defeat the opponent teams", he added.