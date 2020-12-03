Chief Minister congratulates newly elected office bearers of education reporters association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated newly elected office-bearers of education reporters association and extended good wishes to them.

He expressed the hope that the new body would play its role in highlighting the steps taken for the promotion of education.