UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Congratulates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of Education Reporters Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:33 PM

Chief Minister congratulates newly elected office bearers of education reporters association

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated newly elected office-bearers of education reporters association and extended good wishes to them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated newly elected office-bearers of education reporters association and extended good wishes to them.

He expressed the hope that the new body would play its role in highlighting the steps taken for the promotion of education.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

1 hour ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Sindh orders afresh cleanliness dri ..

37 seconds ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with IIOJK victims o ..

40 seconds ago

Queen of Jati Umra unnerved after mini Multan meet ..

42 seconds ago

Edward College issues to be resolved after conside ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.