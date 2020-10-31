UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Congratulates Newly Elected PBA Body

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:05 PM

Chief Minister congratulates newly elected PBA body

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Mian Amir Mahmood on being elected as Chairman of Pakistan Broadcasters Association

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Mian Amir Mahmood on being elected as Chairman of Pakistan Broadcasters Association.

Usman Buzdar also congratulated other newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association including Senior Vice Chairman Salman Iqbal, Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rehman, Secretary General Shakeel Masood, Joint Secretary Ahmad Zubairy and Finance Secretary Ather Kazi.

He said that media industry had made a rapid growth in Pakistan and role of media had great importance in present circumstances.

He expressed hope that newly elected office bearers would play theirdue role for resolving the problems of media industry.

