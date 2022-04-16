UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Congratulates Newly Elected Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif

April 16, 2022

Chief Minister congratulates newly elected Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday congratulated the newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan

