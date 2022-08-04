Chief Minister congratulates weightlifter for winning gold medal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi congratulated Pakistani weightlifter Muhammad Noh Dastgir Butt for winning the gold medal in the weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games, United Kingdom.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM said that Muhammad Noh Dastgir Butt has raised the flag of Pakistan by winning the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. The nation is proud of the performance of Muhammad Noh Dastgir Butt who has made the country famous, he added.

Muhammad Noh Dastgir Butt has earned this honour with his hard work and professionalism, he remarked and concluded that he prays for more success for Muhammad Noh Dastgir Butt in the future.