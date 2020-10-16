Chief Minister, Corps Commander visit Khyber, rapid uplift of merged districts top priority: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan accompanied by Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood on Friday visited district Khyber where the Chief Minister laid foundation stone of 35 kilometer Dawatoi road.

He also inaugurated a hostel at Tirah Education Complex and addressed the tribal elders of Khyber district.

In his address the Chief Minister said the KP government was totally aware of the problems of tribal people. The tribal people boldly rendered countless sacrifices in war against terrorism.

He said the rapid progress and prosperity of tribal districts was among the topmost priorities of the Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf government adding he was raising voice on every forum for the rights of tribal people.

The Chief Minister maintained that provision of funds amounting to Rs 100 billion for the development of tribal districts per year will be ensured at all cost. To address the problems of tribal people, he said tribal Jirga would be called on every sub-division level besides, he added the former system of tribal Jirga would also be maintained.

The Chief Minister continued that work on establishment of Tirah Sub Division will be accelerated that would help address problems of tribal people on local level.

He said in Khyber district work on various projects of road infrastructure was underway. Besides, he said a separate law with regard to minerals has been enacted for tribal districts and the lease for these minerals will only be allotted to local tribal people.

The Chief Minister informed that work on rehabilitation of Jabba Dam has been started while for construction Bara Dam, a feasibility study would soon be conducted. With construction of these dams the issues relating to potable water and electricity in tribal areas would be addressed to a great extent.

In Khyber district the construction of Press Club and other government buildings would be carried out on priority basis, the CM said and informed that approval has been granted for establishment of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor.

The project of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, he said would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 18 billion. The work, he said on Special Economic Zone in Khyber district was also in progress.

The CM hoped that with completion of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, DI Khan, Swat and Chitral motorways the province would become a trade hub of the region. Establishment of various industrial zones in tribal districts was also part of future planning.

Mahmood Khan said the future of the entire country including tribal districts was bright. The electricity produced by PEDO will be provided to local industries with a minimal cost of Rs 1 per unit that will further boost industrial activity in the province.

The Chief Minister informed that local people will be recruited on vacant posts of police and other departments in merged districts.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also announced a degree college each for girls and boys in the area and said if feasible a cadet college would also be constructed in Khyber district.

The Chief Minister was of the view that special steps taken for the promotion of education in tribal districts will yield much positive results and hoped that now instead of guns, the tribal youth will have books and pens in their hands.

The Chief Minister announced 1000 tents for those whose houses were damaged or destroyed and said to assess the losses incurred to businesses in the areas in the wake of operations against miscreants, teams would be sent to affected areas.