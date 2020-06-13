UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Critical Of Opposition Parties Attitude Amid Pandemic Challenge

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:25 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regretted that opposition leaders did not refrain from point scoring even while the nation faced the grave issue of coronavirus pandemic which has hit the entire world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regretted that opposition leaders did not refrain from point scoring even while the nation faced the grave issue of coronavirus pandemic which has hit the entire world.

In a statement issued here on Saturday,he expressed utter disappointment over the attitude of the opposition parties towards a challenge as huge as coronavirus pandemic.

The CM said that the nation was aware of hollow slogans raised by opposition parties leaders and added that people were fed up of the negative politics of the opposition parties. He said the nation would never forgive the opposition leaders who left the ailing humanity alone in difficult times.

Chief Minister highlighted that the government has taken every decision after wide consultation

