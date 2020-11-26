UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Criticises Opposition For Politicizing Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:57 PM

Chief Minister criticises opposition for politicizing coronavirus

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday criticising the opposition for doing politics on coronavirus pandemic, said the nation would not forgive those involved in negative politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday criticising the opposition for doing politics on coronavirus pandemic, said the nation would not forgive those involved in negative politics.

In a statement, the CM said that the PTI leadership had not left the people alone in corona pandemic.

He maintained the opposition was limited to issuing statements while leaving people in the lurch. The opposition had shown that it wanted to protect personal interests only, he added.

It was the time to stand united while rising above politics, he said, adding that the world had changed due to the pandemic but the negative politics by the opposition was not changed.

The attempt of the opposition to divide the nation in this difficult moment was deplorable, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Punjab Opposition Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Violation of COVID-19 SOPs causes closure of sever ..

32 seconds ago

Chief Minister seeks report on girl's molestation

33 seconds ago

Pakistan joins Digital Cooperation Organization, l ..

35 seconds ago

Japanese Gov't Agrees on Framework for New Agency ..

39 seconds ago

Five police officers transferred

6 minutes ago

European Certification Firm Exits Nord Stream 2 Ov ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.