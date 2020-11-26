Chief Minister criticises opposition for politicizing coronavirus

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday criticising the opposition for doing politics on coronavirus pandemic, said the nation would not forgive those involved in negative politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday criticising the opposition for doing politics on coronavirus pandemic, said the nation would not forgive those involved in negative politics.

In a statement, the CM said that the PTI leadership had not left the people alone in corona pandemic.

He maintained the opposition was limited to issuing statements while leaving people in the lurch. The opposition had shown that it wanted to protect personal interests only, he added.

It was the time to stand united while rising above politics, he said, adding that the world had changed due to the pandemic but the negative politics by the opposition was not changed.

The attempt of the opposition to divide the nation in this difficult moment was deplorable, he added.