Chief Minister criticizes PDM, terms public gathering flop show

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday criticized Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) saying the coalition that boasts to have support of masses has miserably failed to muster few hundred people in its public gathering.

In a statement issued here, KP CM has termed the public meeting of PDM a flop show and said that coalition parties of PDM has failed to attract people which is a proof that its popularity graph is descending day by day.

"PDM is a band of politicians that have been rejected by people due to their corruption", CM said and added that KP people have shown their aloofness to coalition of corrupt.

He said that people have rejected PDM like 2018 and the coalition that is working on an agenda to misled public should accept its defeat.

Mahmood Khan said that those who are targeting government for inflation should know that country is facing a financial quagmire due to their mismanagement and ill planned policies.

He said that government is not oblivious to the problems of people and is incessantly working under the leadership of prime minister to provide relief to the masses.

