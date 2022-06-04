UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Decides To Abolish Petrol Allowance For Cabinet Members

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 10:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has decided to abolish petrol allowance for cabinet members and also sought details of petroleum expenditures of all provincial departments.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, decided that the Chief Minister and members of the provincial cabinet would not take government petrol and would pay the petrol expenses themselves while carrying out their official duties. The meeting took other important decisions regarding government-level savings, fertilizer supply and other essential commodity prices.

Hamza Shahbaz said that all possible steps would be taken to provide economic relief to the people.

It was decided during the meeting to intensify the crackdown against those who stockpiled fertilizers and other essential commodities.

Provincial Ministers Kh. Salman Rafique, Sardar Awais Leghari, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Atta Ullah Tarar, MPA Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Zeeshan Rafique, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, concerned secretaries and officials attended the meeting.

