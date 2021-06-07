UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Deplores Politicking Over Train Accident

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:44 PM

Chief Minister deplores politicking over train accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deplored politicisation of the Daharki train accident by the opposition parties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deplored politicisation of the Daharki train accident by the opposition parties.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM condemned the elements using train accidents for their politics and advised the opposition to extend sympathies to the bereaved families.

Regrettably, the impassive cabal was busy scoring points instead of sharing the pain and agony of the affected families, he added. It seems the opposition was obsessed with the unending lust for power. However, he added the nation had realised that this gang had no respect or honour for the lives of ordinary people. Using the train mischance for political purposes was a symbol of mean mentality; he added and stated the government fully shares the pain of the bereaved families.

