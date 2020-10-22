UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Deputes Ministers, Advisers, Special Assistants To Monitor Prices Of Edibles

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deputed ministers, advisers and special assistants to check 'Sahulat bazaars', monitor the prices of essential items and submit their reports to the CM Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deputed ministers, advisers and special assistants to check 'Sahulat bazaars', monitor the prices of essential items and submit their reports to the CM Office.

A circular was issued here on Thursday by principal secretary to the chief minister in this regard in which they were directed to hold open-courts along with deputy commissioners (DCs) and Districts Police Officers (DPOs) to resolve public problems on the spot.

The place and schedule of open-courts would be announced in advance to facilitate the citizens.

They were also directed to pay surprise visits to offices, hospitals, police stations, schools and also meet with the parliamentarians for their feedback about price control and service delivery issues.

"The government would not tolerate unjustified increase in prices of essential items and it would go to every extent to ensure price control", the CM said.

More Stories From Pakistan

