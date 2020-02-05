UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directed To Utilize Possible Resources To Make Punjab Polio-free

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:54 PM

Chief Minister directed to utilize possible resources to make Punjab polio-free

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to utilize every possible resource to make Punjab polio-free and added that surfacing of polio cases in some cities was a very serious issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to utilize every possible resource to make Punjab polio-free and added that surfacing of polio cases in some cities was a very serious issue.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to review anti-polio steps and arrangements for safety from coronavirus.

He said that role of the community was very important for making polio-free Punjab and administrating anti-polio drops to the children at entry points of the province should be ensured.

He directed that special focus should be paid to high-risk districts.

Recruitment of 3600 anti-polio workers had been allowed and action would be initiated against polio case.

He reiterated that saving the children from deadly diseases, like polio, was an important obligation and added that organized efforts were being needed.

CM asked the parents to vaccinate their children and no child should remain deprived of anti-polio vaccination. He emphasized to work with renewed vigour to achieve anti-polio targets as there was no room for any leniency. Similarly, every possible precaution should be adopted for safety from coronavirus threat and the health department should keep a vigilant eye to the situation.

Sardar usman Buzdar directed to set up an isolation ward for suspected patients in PKLI and announced to visit the health department's control room set up for coronavirus.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare briefed about steps taken for safety from coronavirus and eradication of polio.

Chief Secretary, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare, representatives of WHO and UNICEF and others attended the meeting.

