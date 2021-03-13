UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Directs Action Against Officials For Approving Illegal Housing Societies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 08:05 PM

Chief Minister directs action against officials for approving illegal housing societies

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday directed authorities concerned to identify officials and take action against them for giving approval for establishment of illegal housing societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday directed authorities concerned to identify officials and take action against them for giving approval for establishment of illegal housing societies.

He was chairing a meeting convened to devise an effective strategy to stop illegal construction activities on agricultural land. The meeting among others was attended by provincial ministers, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub and Amjad Ali Khan, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and concerned administrative secretaries.

On the occasion, participants of meeting were told that provincial government has initiated actions to stop illegal construction activities and preserve agricultural land across the province. It was told that so far 65 illegal housing societies have been sealed, six demolished, 235 were served notices whereas FIRs have been lodged against 196 societies.

Meeting was briefed that instructions had been issued to district administrations and Revenue Department to impose ban on mutation of land in unapproved/illegal housing societies and concerned departments have been directed not to provide utility connections to such housing societies.

Details of all legal and illegal housing societies had been uploaded on websites of Peshawar Development Authority and concerned Tehsil Municipal Administrations to aware people while offices of illegal housing societies are also being sealed, the meeting was told.

The meeting was also briefed about progress on framing rules to stop construction activities on agricultural land. It was told that initial draft of rules has been prepared, recommendations of cabinet committee had also been incorporated and the draft would be presented in upcoming meeting of provincial cabinet for formal approval.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Amjad Ali All Government Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

MBRU, DHA and Breathonix undertake research on rap ..

6 minutes ago

Today's warfare successful accomplishment depends ..

59 seconds ago

Dacoit gang busted in Islamabad

1 minute ago

Football: English Premier League table

1 minute ago

Good news for mobile users as govt announces tax r ..

32 minutes ago

Love, peace hallmarks of Punjab culture: Chief Min ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.