Chief Minister Directs Action Over Increased Sugar, Flour Prices

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed strong indignation over artificial increases in the rates of sugar and flour and directed the administration and food department to take action against hoarders and profiteers.

He has also directed to improve the supply of sugar and flour along with availability in open markets at fixed rates.

Any delay in the availability of sugar and flour would not be tolerated and selling sugar and flour at exorbitant rates would not be allowed, he added.

The CM also directed Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan to review the stocks, supply and rates of sugar and flour by visiting divisional headquarters and weekly reports be submitted to the CM Office.

