Chief Minister Directs Admin To Remain Vigilant Against Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Health department and field administration to remain vigilant in the wake of the changing weather and said that dengue surveillance teams should be fully activated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Health department and field administration to remain vigilant in the wake of the changing weather and said that dengue surveillance teams should be fully activated.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid apprised the chief minister about corona vaccination and anti-dengue measures.

The CM said that dengue surveillance plan should be implemented in toto along with daily monitoring.

No negligence would be tolerated in this regard as overcoming the spread of the dengue was important, he added.

