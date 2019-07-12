Chief Minister directs administraiton for crackdown against corrupt Patwaris in Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the District Administration to initiate crackdown against corrupt Patwaris in order to curb corrupt practices in land cases which have not only played havoc with public in general but has also caused unnecessary generation of court cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the District Administration to initiate crackdown against corrupt Patwaris in order to curb corrupt practices in land cases which have not only played havoc with public in general but has also caused unnecessary generation of court cases.

The decision was taken in lieu of growing public grievances and complaints lodged by the MPAs against undue interferences of patwaris in land cases.

The Chief Minister, while chairing a meeting regarding public issues in District Peshawar, directed the District Administration to hold monthly meetings with elected MPAs from Peshawar to discuss issues related to Peshawar District adding that pragmatic steps should be undertaken to ensure development and beautification of the provincial capital.

The Chief Minister also principally agreed with the proposal of reshuffling of clerical staff in the education and health department, periodically, further directing the education department to follow the approved government policy regarding transfers and postings of teachers.

The meeting was attended by Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister Health Hasham Inamullah, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, MPAs from Peshawar, administrative secretaries of relevant department, DG PDA, Chief Executive WSSP, Director Education, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, DG health, EDO education and others.

The Chief Minister was briefed regarding different issues of district Peshawar especially in the health and education sector.

The Chief Minster stated that the incumbent government was working for the uplift and development of the provincial capital further directing the WSSP to resolve complaints and issues related to sanitation on priority basis.

The Chief Minister stated that second shift would be initiated in WSSP as the clean & green Peshawar initiative is the priority of the provincial government.

The Chief Minister directed PDA to complete the ongoing schemes in district Peshawar adding that all the hurdles for timely completion of the ongoing developmental projects would be removed on priority basis.

He said that the early completion of ongoing schemes in district Peshawar was the top priority of provincial government and all possible resources would be provided for the purpose.

The Chief Minister directed the public representatives to undertake a comprehensive study, identifying the missing facilities in the BHUs and RHCs of District Peshawar, so that funds may be allocated accordingly.

In order to reduce the burden of patients in the major hospitals of the Peshawar, the Chief Minister stated that a separate emergency and Trauma center will be established very soon which will be used for first hand medical treatment and as a referral facility to major hospitals.

Mahmood Khan stated that the issue of property tax (multi storey buildings) would also be resolved through the already constituted committee for the purpose and a uniform policy would be implemented for the entire district.