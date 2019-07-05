UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs Administration, Relief Agencies To Remain Alert

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial administration and line departments to remain vigilant in wake of the recent spell of rains.

He directed that drainage system should be made functional and necessary machinery and other resources should be fully utilised for drainage of water from low-lying areas.

The traffic should not be affected due to rains and steps should be made in advance to avoid traffic jam like situation, he added.

He said that officials of administration and rescueagencies should personally monitor the relief work.

