Chief Minister Directs All Departments To Remain Vigilant To Tackle Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial government departments to remain fully alert and complete their departmental preparations to combat smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial government departments to remain fully alert and complete their departmental preparations to combat smog.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, the chief minister asked the Agriculture Department to strictly ensure the ban on burning of crops' residue and added that action should be initiated against the industries causing pollution.

He ordered for implementing the ban on burning of tyres, adding that action should be initiated in case of any violation.

He said the smoke-emitting brick-kilns cause environmental pollution and therefore, these brick-kilns should be converted to zig-zag technology while the Environment Protection Department should adopt effective measures to transfer steel rerolling industries to environment-friendly technology.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed that 2,407 industrial units have been inspected by the department and notices issued to 1,487 units.

Meanwhile, 86 industrial units have been sealed and 91 FIRs got registered against 91 units for spreading environmental pollution.

The meteorological department officials apprised about the weather conditions of coming days and SUPARCO experts briefed about the places causing smog through satellite images.

Punjab Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan, chief secretary, IG Police, additional chief secretary (Home), provincial secretaries and others attended the meeting.

