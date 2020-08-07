Chief Minister directs amendments in Civil Servants rules

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan directed that in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) rules 1989, the amendment will be made in Amendment in Rule 7, sub rule (5) will be deleted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan directed that in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) rules 1989, the amendment will be made in Amendment in Rule 7, sub rule (5) will be deleted.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.