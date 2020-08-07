UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Directs Amendments In Civil Servants Rules

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Chief Minister directs amendments in Civil Servants rules

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan directed that in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) rules 1989, the amendment will be made in Amendment in Rule 7, sub rule (5) will be deleted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan directed that in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) rules 1989, the amendment will be made in Amendment in Rule 7, sub rule (5) will be deleted.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

50 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Norwegian cruise line executive suspended after vi ..

1 minute ago

Ineos and Jumbo exchange fire at Tour de l'Ain

1 minute ago

Shopkeepers fined for profiteering

1 minute ago

Vice Chairman PTI Sports & Culture demands of voti ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.