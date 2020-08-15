UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs Amendments In Forest Legal Framework To Stop Illegal Cutting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:37 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood khan has directed Forest Department to suggest necessary amendments in existing legal framework of forest aiming punitive actions and heavy fine for those involved in illegal cutting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood khan has directed Forest Department to suggest necessary amendments in existing legal framework of forest aiming punitive actions and heavy fine for those involved in illegal cutting.

He was chairing a meeting of forest department here on Saturday wherein a detailed briefing was given about progress on Ten Billion Tree Afforestation Project, steps taken to stop illegal cuttings of trees and future strategies of the department.

Besides provincial minister for Forest and Environment, Ishtiaq Urmar, the meeting was attended by Secretary Forest, Shahidullah Khan, Project Director Billion Tree Project, Tehmasib khan and other relevant authorities.

Stressing the need of scientific management of forest in the province, CM directed to work out a feasible working plan along with realistic time lines for implementation.

He termed preservation of forest as one of top most priorities of government and said that illegal cuttings of forest trees would not be tolerated and those involved in it would be dealt with iron hands.

He expressed the resolve that required steps would be taken and available resources would be utilized for protection of forests.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister accorded approval to forest department for hiring additional forest guards, raising a Quick Response Force, increasing number of existing forest check points and installation of CCTV cameras in all forest check to stop illegal transportation of timber in the province.

The meeting was informed that the department had managed to plant 1.200 billion saplings against the set target of 1.00 billion under Billion Tree Afforestation Project. It was said that due to the rigorous plantation drives and effective preservation steps of the incumbent government, the overall forest cover area of the province has increased to 6.3 percent.

Matter related to the revival and strengthening of the Forest Development Corporation, provision of Special Forest Magistrates, quick disposal of prosecution cases in various courts, removal of encroachments in forest areas, strengthening the existing legal framework of the department, promotion of eco tourism in the province also came under discussion.

The meeting decided to fence at least 500 hector areas in each forest division of the province on trail basis. The issue of cutting forest trees for fire wood due to unavailability of alternate energy resources in hilly areas of the province also came under discussion.

The chair directed to convene a joint meeting of all the concerned departments to devise a workable plan for provision of alternate energy resources to the local population.

