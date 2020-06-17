Chief Minister directs cabinet members for result oriented steps to improve performance of deptts

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed all the cabinet members and administrative secretaries for result oriented steps to improve the performance of their respective department up to the desired level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed all the cabinet members and administrative secretaries for result oriented steps to improve the performance of their respective department up to the desired level.

He said that all the ministers, special assistants and advisors had been given full authority with regard to the affairs of their respective departments, and as such they were responsible for the better performance of their departments.

He was chairing a meeting of provincial cabinet held here . Mahmood Khan remarked that the overall performance of the government was linked with the individual performance of the departments and therefore, all the departments were required to show better performance in order to improve performance of the government.

The chief minister said that he himself worked day and night, and expected the same from his team members.

He directed all the ministers to go to their respective Constituencies soon after the budget session, and to monitor the government's initiatives launched to strengthen the health service delivery system in the districts to effectively deal the prevailing situation of corona pandemic.

The meeting decided that soon after the budget session, the chief minister would hold regular meetings to review the performance of all the departments and directed the head of all the departments to improve the performance of their respective departments and to achieve the said targets of their departments as per the given timelines.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the poor performance of food departments he made it clear that strict action would be initiated against all those who were found responsible for the poor performance of the departments. He directed the high ups to ensure that cent percent of the targets set for the local procurements of wheat were achieved this year.

Briefing the media persons about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, Advisor to CM on Information, Ajmal Wazir informed that the cabinet approved Medical Teaching Institutes draft amendment bill 2020.

The amendments provide for the establishment of Epilate Tribunal to ensure job security to the MTIs employees.

Under the proposed amendments, new mechanism for the appointment and dissolution of the board of governors has been put in place. Similarly, the cabinet also approved a mechanism to give pension benefits to those government servants who had opted to be institutional employees of the MTIs.

This decision will benefit as many as 400 senior doctors and other health professionals of the MTIs.

Ajmal Wazir further informed that the cabinet accorded exemptions to Energy and Power Department of the relevant KPPRA rules for hiring the consultancy service of an international firm (IFC) through single sourcing to start work on the 188MW Naran Hydel Power Project and 96MW Batta Kundi Hydel Power Project under Public Private Partnership.

The cabinet also approved grant-in-aid for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) to work in partnership with other companies for oil and gas exploration in the newly merged districts. Similarly, the cabinet approved in principle the draft of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance 2020 to ensure safety of mine workers and constituted a cabinet committee comprising of Shaukat Yousafzai, Sultan Muhammad Khan, Abdul Karim and Wazir Zada to further improve the draft ordinance.

The advisor told that the cabinet approved the name of Muhammad Ishfaq Khattak as private member of the Board of Directors of Trans Peshawar Company. Matter of extension in the tenure of six Vice Chancellors of public sectors universities of the province was also presented to the cabinet for approval to which the cabinet did not agree and directed the concerned department to for new appointments as per rules and regulations.