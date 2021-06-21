Chief Minister directs cleanliness of Nullahs before monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the department concerned to complete the cleanliness of nullahs before monsoon.

In a statement, the chief minister said that surrounding encroachments should also be removed and a report be submitted to his office as well.

Usman Buzdar announced to conduct a third-party audit and made it clear that no negligence would be toleratedin this regard.