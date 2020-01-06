Chief Minister directs Commissioner to improve drainage system in Quetta

Chief Minister Balochista Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday inspected various road of Quetta City to review drainage system after heavy rain

He also instructed Commissioner Quetta, and Administrator of Quetta Municipal Corporation (QMC) to take measures to improve drainage system on emergency basis for ensuring difficulties of people during traveling in the area.

Chief Minister also visited establishment place of Hostel of women, Incubation Center and Woman Bazaar where he also directed the concerned official to take step for provision of land for plan of women Bazaar's establishment.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Home Zia Ullah Longove and Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar.

The Chief Secretary also briefed the CM Balochistan regarding plan of Women Bazaar at the moment.