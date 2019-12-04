UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs Crackdown Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:17 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to launch indiscriminate crackdown against hoarders and illegal profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to launch indiscriminate crackdown against hoarders and illegal profiteers.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister reiterated that such elements deserved no leniency.

The chief minister also directed the provincial price control taskforce to initiate legal action against the profiteers.

Permission of such a dacoity could not be granted and artificial increase in the prices of vegetables, fruits and pulses will never be tolerated, he warned.

The deputy commissioners should personally monitor the steps taken for price control in their respective districts and rates and quality of essential items should be regularly checked.

Similarly, district price control committees should make concerted efforts for stabilizing the prices of essential items. Sale of different items should be ensured according to the rate lists, he added.

