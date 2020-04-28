Chief Minister directs crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to initiate a province-wide indiscriminate crackdown against hoarders and profiteers besides ensuring availability of essential items on fixed prices.

In a statement issued here, the CM directed the cabinet committee on price-hike to ensure availability of essential items in the markets.

He also directed the administrative officers to monitor the auction process in agri-markets and action be initiated against hoarders under the Anti-Hoarding Ordinance, 2020. Those involved in hoarding and illegal profiteering did not deserve any leniency and curbing such mafia was essential to protect the rights of the citizens, he added.