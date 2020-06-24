Chief Minister directs crackdown on medicine hoarders

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to initiate a crackdown against those involved in the sale of coronavirus related medicines at exorbitant rates in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to initiate a crackdown against those involved in the sale of coronavirus related medicines at exorbitant rates in the province.

He added that strict action be initiated against hoarders of medicines.

The administration should initiate action and submit a report to the CM Office and there should be no shortage of medicines in an emergency situation, he said adding the line departments shouldalso ensure availability of necessary medicines at fixed rates and their shortage would not betolerated at any cost.