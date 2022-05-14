Chief Minister directs early completion of development projects

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday directed to immediately improve traffic problems and cleanliness arrangements in Sialkot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday directed to immediately improve traffic problems and cleanliness arrangements in Sialkot.

During a meeting with Member Provincial Assembly Mansha Ullah Butt here, matters pertaining to early completion of the public welfare projects came under discussion.

The CM directed the concerned officials to ensure early completion of the Shahabpura overhead bridge project and denounced that this public utility project was kept pending without any reason, adding that completion of Shahabpura overhead bridge would help in resolving traffic problems.

The CM vowed to improve traffic system in Sialkot, adding that the cleanliness system would be improved in every city and town including Sialkot.

He directed to ensure early completion of the project by working day and night.

