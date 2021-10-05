UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Directs Early Finalize Proposed Local Govt Draft

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 10:22 PM

Chief Minister directs early finalize proposed local govt draft

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to early finalize the draft of proposed local government system and said that it would play an important role in resolving public problems at the grassroots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to early finalize the draft of proposed local government system and said that it would play an important role in resolving public problems at the grassroots.

He was chairing a meeting to deliberate over the proposed local government system draft.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, advocate general, secretaries of law and local government departments, Special Monitoring Unit head and others attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed about the new local government system and the powers of local government representatives, in which, 15 municipal corporations, 133 municipal committees, 35 district councils and 64 town committees were proposed.

The local governments would be fully empowered and the constitution of district local government authority, to be headed by the chairman district council, was also proposed in every district.

Allocation of traders' seats would be deliberated as the PTI-led government was committed to resolving public issues at their doorstep.

The chief minister said the people would be empowered by devolving powers at the grassrootsand added that the new local government system draft would be presented before the cabinetfor approval.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

US National Security Advisor to Meet With China's ..

US National Security Advisor to Meet With China's Yang Jiechi in Zurich This Wee ..

7 minutes ago
 France to Study Pandora Papers, Investigate Citize ..

France to Study Pandora Papers, Investigate Citizens' Involvement - Economy Mini ..

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister terms party workers, office bearers ..

Chief Minister terms party workers, office bearers an asset

7 minutes ago
 Int'l community should fully support Afghan people ..

Int'l community should fully support Afghan people at this critical juncture: FM ..

7 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says Reports of US Leaving Afghanistan ..

Stoltenberg Says Reports of US Leaving Afghanistan Without Consulting NATO Factu ..

16 minutes ago
 Journalism important pillar of state: SACM

Journalism important pillar of state: SACM

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.