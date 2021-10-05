Chief Minister directs early finalize proposed local govt draft

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to early finalize the draft of proposed local government system and said that it would play an important role in resolving public problems at the grassroots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to early finalize the draft of proposed local government system and said that it would play an important role in resolving public problems at the grassroots.

He was chairing a meeting to deliberate over the proposed local government system draft.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, advocate general, secretaries of law and local government departments, Special Monitoring Unit head and others attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed about the new local government system and the powers of local government representatives, in which, 15 municipal corporations, 133 municipal committees, 35 district councils and 64 town committees were proposed.

The local governments would be fully empowered and the constitution of district local government authority, to be headed by the chairman district council, was also proposed in every district.

Allocation of traders' seats would be deliberated as the PTI-led government was committed to resolving public issues at their doorstep.

The chief minister said the people would be empowered by devolving powers at the grassrootsand added that the new local government system draft would be presented before the cabinetfor approval.