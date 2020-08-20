Chief Minister directs early removal of rainwater

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

While showing indignation over the rainwater accumulated in Lahore and other cities of the province, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to early complete the drainage of water along with submission of the report about the same

The CM contacted WASA officials and administration from Islamabad and directed them to remain in the field. All-out resources should be utilized for drainage of rainwater and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he said.

The removal of water should be completed in the minimum of time by utilizing necessary machinery as any difficulty to the citizens was not tolerable, the CM added.

Similarly, the chief minister directed that smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured, adding that traffic officials, WASA and representatives of the administration should remain available in the field during rain.

Implementation on water drainage plan should be ensured, he directed.

He directed that WASA should give particular attention to the removal of water from main roads as well as link roads.

The officials concerned should complete the task in their supervision as stagnant water disturbed routine life, he added.

Meanwhile, he expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in different rain related incidents. Hecondoled the death of different people, including mother and children, due to roofs collapse in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gojra, Mandi Bahauddin, Zafarwal and Phalia.

He also condoled the loss of lives due to an accident in a coalmine in Chakwal and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs. He sought a report from the concerned administration and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.