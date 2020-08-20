UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Directs Early Removal Of Rainwater

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Chief Minister directs early removal of rainwater

While showing indignation over the rainwater accumulated in Lahore and other cities of the province, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to early complete the drainage of water along with submission of the report about the same

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :While showing indignation over the rainwater accumulated in Lahore and other cities of the province, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to early complete the drainage of water along with submission of the report about the same.

The CM contacted WASA officials and administration from Islamabad and directed them to remain in the field. All-out resources should be utilized for drainage of rainwater and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he said.

The removal of water should be completed in the minimum of time by utilizing necessary machinery as any difficulty to the citizens was not tolerable, the CM added.

Similarly, the chief minister directed that smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured, adding that traffic officials, WASA and representatives of the administration should remain available in the field during rain.

Implementation on water drainage plan should be ensured, he directed.

He directed that WASA should give particular attention to the removal of water from main roads as well as link roads.

The officials concerned should complete the task in their supervision as stagnant water disturbed routine life, he added.

Meanwhile, he expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in different rain related incidents. Hecondoled the death of different people, including mother and children, due to roofs collapse in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gojra, Mandi Bahauddin, Zafarwal and Phalia.

He also condoled the loss of lives due to an accident in a coalmine in Chakwal and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs. He sought a report from the concerned administration and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Islamabad Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Water Traffic Same Chakwal Mandi Bahauddin Gojra Phalia From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Provincial minister plants sapling at NMU

22 seconds ago

Cargo scanning capacity at Torkham enhanced

23 seconds ago

Lego launches bricks with Braille

24 seconds ago

Sindh Cabinet approves carving out Keamari dist fr ..

26 seconds ago

Russia Intercepts 2 NATO Spy Planes Near Border Ov ..

28 seconds ago

Russia Has No Aim to Dominate in Space, Pursues St ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.