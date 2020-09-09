UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs Expediting Up-gradation Of Hospitals In Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:36 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed health department to expedite up-gradation of hospitals in newly merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed health department to expedite up-gradation of hospitals in newly merged tribal districts.

He asked to ensure provision of necessary medical equipments for better and efficient health care facilities.

He said this while talking to a representative delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum who called on him at Chief Minister House.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, MPA Dr. Sumera Shams and Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that incumbent government was working to bring underdeveloped areas of the province at par with developed areas and added that merged areas were the top most priority of government.

Mahmood Khan said that health insurance scheme (Sehat Insaf Card) had already been extended to population of merged districts.

On the occasion, Insaf Doctors Forum apprised the CM about different aspects of health sector and issues being faced by doctors' community.

