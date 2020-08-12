UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs Expediting Work On Separate Act For KPRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:47 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on a separate act for KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) enabling it to function independently and further improve performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on a separate act for KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) enabling it to function independently and further improve performance He was chairing a meeting convened to review overall performance of KPRA here which was attended by Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Finance Atif-ur-Rehman, Director General KPRA Fayaz Ali Shah and other relevant authorities.

The meeting was told that despite unfavorable conditions due to corona pandemic, KPRA has made significant increase of 65 percent in its annual revenue collection during the last financial year.

During the fiscal year 2018-19, KPRA had made a revenue collection of Rs 10.41 billion which has been increased to Rs 17.20 billion during the last financial year 2019-20. The authority has set a target of Rs 20 billion revenue collection during the current financial year, and hopefully it would pass the target.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about overall performance of the authority during last year, future goals, proposed legal and administrative reforms, expansion of its functions, steps taken to facilitate taxpayers and various other aspects.

The participants was informed that the authority has made significant increase in revenue collection during the last financial year without any increase in existing taxes which has been possible due to smart tax collection system. It was said that 50 percent of the total provincial revenue was collected by KPRA.

Expressing satisfaction on overall performance of the authority, the chief minister directed the quarters concerned to speed up work to have a separate act for KPRA. He said that so far KPRA has been very successful in achieving its targets and objectives. He expressed hope that KPRA would further improve its performance in coming days.

