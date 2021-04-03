Chief Minister directs finalization of proposed food security policy, action plan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed authorities to finalize proposed Food Security Policy and Action Plan and present it to provincial cabinet for formal approval

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed authorities to finalize proposed Food Security Policy and Action Plan and present it to provincial cabinet for formal approval.

He was chairing a meeting convened to discuss proposed Food Security Policy and its action plan here on Saturday. The meeting was also attended by Provincial Ministers including Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Muhibullah Khan, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Senior Member board of Revenue and administrative secretaries of concerned departments.

CM also directed to define role and responsibilities of all concerned departments for implementation of the action plan.

He termed the proposed food security policy as of significant importance to make province self-sufficient in agricultural products and said that policy would not only ensure food security of KP but would also create thousands of job opportunities besides boosting provincial economy.