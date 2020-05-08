Chief Minister directs finalizing arrangements for ground breaking of Rashakai Zone

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday directed the authorities concerned to finalize all the pre-requisites and arrangements for the formal ground breaking of Rashakai Economic Zone and to set timeline for the timely completion of all the pre-requisite so that practical work on the mega project could be started without any delay

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday directed the authorities concerned to finalize all the pre-requisites and arrangements for the formal ground breaking of Rashakai Economic Zone and to set timeline for the timely completion of all the pre-requisite so that practical work on the mega project could be started without any delay.

He was chairing a meeting held here to review progress on Rashakai and Hattar Economic Zones projects.

Beside, Provincial Minister Akbar Ayub and Special Assistant to CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Planning & Development, Secretary Industries, Chief Executive Officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade, and other relevant high up attended the meeting.

The chief minister also directed the quarters concerned to take all the required steps to finalize the development agreements of the project as well.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about the progress made so far on both the economic zones as well as about the impediments hindering the progress in some particular areas.

Mahmood Khan directed to identify all the issues of the project related to the Federal organizations and to prepare home work so that the same could be taken up with the federal government for timely resolution.

He also directed the quarters concerned to settle the issue of alternate land acquisition for Hattar Economic Zone project as well and expedite work on the proposed Mohmand and Buner Economic Zone projects.

Addressing the participants of the meeting Mahmood Khan termed the Rashakai Economic Zone Project as a development initiative of national importance and said that it was one of the top priorities of both the federal and provincial governments to translate the project into reality.

He said that on completion of project would attract maximum foreign investment, boost economic activities, create job opportunities and usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the province.