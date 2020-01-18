Chief Minister directs for complete distribution of loans under Insaaf Rozgar Scheme in merged areas

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Friday chaired a meeting regarding status of the Insaaf Rozgar Scheme and Sehat Insaaf Card in Newly Merged Tribal Districts (NMTDs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Friday chaired a meeting regarding status of the Insaaf Rozgar Scheme and Sehat Insaaf Card in Newly Merged Tribal Districts (NMTDs).

During a meeting Chief Minister was informed that 2775 individuals have been provided loans amounting to Rs 622 million under Insaf Rozgar Scheme till date.� The distribution of loans has gain momentum from past three months due to identification of bottlenecks and immediate measure for their resolution. Whereas Rs. 22.228 million loan was distributed in the initial three months of the Insaaf Rozgar Scheme. The meeting was informed that maximum numbers of loan have been provided to retailers followed by the embroidery sector, medical stores, private transporters, live stock sector and others respectively. Realistic quota has also been reserved for every district in order to eliminate discrepancies.

With regards to the status of Sehat insaaf Card in the newly merged tribal districts, the meeting was informed that 50 percent cards have already been distributed whereas people in the NMDs can also avail the facilities through their national identity cards. CM directed the immediate provision of additional Rs500 million for the 1715 pending applications that have already been approved under the Insaaf Rozgar Scheme in NMTDs.

The CM directed for complete distribution of loans under the scheme by the end of March of the ongoing year. He also directed the establishment of facilitation counters at entry points in the districts headquarter hospitals of the newly merged tribal districts on priority basis in order to educate and create awareness among local citizens on the use and benefits of Sehat Insaaf Cards. He directed to launch a massive awareness campaign keeping in view media dependencies of local people along with empanelment of major hospital throughout the country so that people may be able to avail healthcare services as per their requirements. The meetings were attended by Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Health Shehram Khan Trakai, Minister for Live Stock Muhib Ullah Khan, Advisor to CM on NMDs Ajmal Wazir, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, MD Khyber Bank, CEO Sehat Insaaf Program for merged areas, Representatives of the State Life Insurance and others. He reiterated that the provincial government was committed for the establishment of welfare state and the uplift of the downtrodden segment of the society as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.