Chief Minister directs for completing pre-requisites to ensure ground breaking of CIP by year end

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to complete all the pre-requisites and preparations in order to ensure formal ground breaking of Cities Improvement Project (CIP) by the end of this year stating that provision of improved municipal services and other facilities to citizens is one of the top priorities of the provincial government.

He was presiding over a meeting held here on Thursday to review progress made so far on Cities Improvement Project.

It merits a mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is going to launch a project to improve and strengthen municipal infrastructures and services in order to improve the quality of life of citizens in five big cities of the province including Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mardan and Swat.

"Citizens Improvement Project" CIP is being launched with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank under which a number of schemes would be executed in the selected cities to improve municipal services through enhanced municipal infrastructure and strengthened institutional capacities of municipal set ups in these cities.

While expressing satisfaction on the progress made so far on the project, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to complete the detailed engineering designs of all sub projects under CIP so that practical work on these projects could be initiated as soon as possible.

Member Provincial Assembly Fazale Hakim Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Project Director KP Cities Improvement Project and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in details about the progress made so far and was told that topographic and geo-tech survey and preliminary designs of all the sub projects to be launched in these cities under the CIP have been completed whereas preparation of detailed engineering designs and PC-1 of these projects is in progress that would also be completed by the end of this month.

The meeting was further informed that master planning of cities is also a part of this project.

Briefing the meeting about the projects to be initiated under the CIP in each of the afore-mentioned cities, it was informed that replacement of water supply network, Solid Waste Management system at Shamshatu, Sewerage treatment Plant at Kaneeza, Development of Basie Park at Hayatabad Phase-VII, development of Family Areas, Walking tracks, Eateries and Baghe Naran extension are the important schemes proposed for Peshawar City.

Similarly, Mingora Greater Water Supply Scheme, Solid Waste Management System and Development of River Fronts, other green spaces on river swat and improvement of Chowks and Bazars of Mingora city, Behrain, Matta and Madyan are the proposed projects for Swat.

It was further told that projects for Mardan include Solid Waste Management System at Chantar, Sewerage Treatment Plant at Rorya, Green initiatives on Ring Road and tree plantation etc whereas Replacement of Water Supply Network in inner city, Solid Waste Management System at Oblan, Sewerage treatment Plant at KDA, construction of Women Development Center at Tehsil road, Development of family Park at Tanda and green initiative in Sports Complex near Kohat Hangu bypass road etc are important schemes to be launched in Kohat.

Regarding the schemes of Abbottabad the meeting was informed that upgradation of Choona Water Supply Scheme, replacement of water supply scheme, Solid Waste Management System at Dhamtor, pedestrializtion in old city areas, Development of Sherwan Park Hiking Trail, Family Area, Botanical Garden, Boundary Walls and Parking areas and converting of old dumping site Salahad into park etc were the proposed projects for Abbottabad.