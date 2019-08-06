Chief Minister directs for effective strategy to resolve drainage issues, beautification of Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to plan long-term and effective strategy for resolution of drainage issues, ensuring availability of clean drinking water and beautification of the provincial capital on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to plan long-term and effective strategy for resolution of drainage issues, ensuring availability of clean drinking water and beautification of the provincial capital on priority basis.

Chairing a meeting on the drainage system in Peshawar, the Chief Minister directed Commissioner Peshawar to come up with a comprehensive plan for resolution of the issues in consultation with Peshawar Development Authority and WSSP within next month adding that due resources will be allocated for implementation of the plan.

He said that futile and short term attempts for resolution of these issues will no longer be entertained.

Chief minister was informed that labour work on construction of drains for resolution of standing water at Suri Pul area will be initiated in September this year for which the PC1 of the project has been finalized.

The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 71 million as the current drainage system has been incapacitated due to which standing water during rains has become a nuisance for public.

The meeting was briefed in detail on all the spots where standing water, dirt and non availability of clean drinking water has become a common annoyance for travelers and local residents.

With regards to the surrounding area on Ring Road Peshawar, 7 Kilometer drain is currently under construction from Gulbahar to Pakha Ghulam out of which 2 kilometers has been completed.

The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 420 million.

The chief minister directed Commissioner to identify divergence points for drainage of water at necessary places along the 7 Km long drain so as to ensure permanent solution of the longstanding issue.

The CM was informed that 40 tubewells have been rehabilitated in Peshawar and currently the quality of water at source is according to acceptable standards.

For resolution of the issue, WSSP Peshawar has undertaken a heinous task of rehabilitating water supply pipelines in 43 Union Councils of Peshawar in which 8000 meters have been rehabilitated whereas work progress on the remaining 2000 meters is currently underway.

The chief minister on this occasion took serious notice of the pollution caused by heavy vehicles and general motorcars on their return from workshops especially during rains.

He directed Commissioner to implement approved standards for workshops by ensuring paved floors in all the workshops of Peshawar. The CM also directed to seal all those workshops who do not meet the approved standards after due warnings.

Mahmood Khan stated that the current government will take all necessary measures to make Peshawar a model provincial capital by ensuring a clean and healthy environment for its residents.