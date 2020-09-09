Chief Minister directs for expediting upgradation of hospitals in NMDs

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood has directed the authorities of health department to expedite upgradation of hospitals in newly merged tribal districts and to ensure provision of necessary medical equipment.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood has directed the authorities of health department to expedite upgradation of hospitals in newly merged tribal districts and to ensure provision of necessary medical equipment.

He said this while talking to a representative delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum who called on him here at Chief Minister House Peshawar.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, MPA Dr. Sumera Shams and Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that incumbent government was taking steps to bring underdeveloped areas of the province at par with developed areas however he said that merged areas were the top most priority of his government.

Mahmood Khan said that health insurance scheme (Sehat Insaf Card) had already been extended to 100 percent population of the merged districts.

He termed this as pro-poor initiative of provincial government which is now being extended to 100 % households of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, Insaf Doctors Forum apprised the chief minister about different aspects of health sector and issues being faced by doctors community.

The delegation also informed the chief minister that in collaboration with the Federal government a hospital of hepatology and liver transplantation was being established at KMU and proposed that another hospital established for aforesaid purpose may be allocated for Neuro-institute.

The chief minister directed the quarter concerned to take a closer look over the proposal and submit him a report as soon as possible.