UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Directs For Fact Finding Inquiry Into Drowning Of Five Friends In Lower Kohistan

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Chief Minister directs for fact finding inquiry into drowning of five friends in Lower Kohistan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Tuesday issued directives for constitution of a committee to conduct fact finding into drowning of five friends in Lower Kohistan district who were struck in the mid of river and waited for help for several hours before being swept away by ferocious flood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Tuesday issued directives for constitution of a committee to conduct fact finding into drowning of five friends in Lower Kohistan district who were struck in the mid of river and waited for help for several hours before being swept away by ferocious flood.

The incident took place at Sanagai Dubir area of Lower Kohistan District that attracted a lot of resentment by people over helplessness of stranded friends and their death due to rising water tides which swept away them one by one.

According to office order, the fact finding committee would comprises of three members including a Retired Civil Servant, Retired Judge and a Retired Police Officer.

The committee will conduct inquiry into the matter and finalize its report within seven days positively besides submitting recommendations.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Flood Water Kohistan

Recent Stories

MC East providing every possible help to flood vic ..

MC East providing every possible help to flood victims

9 minutes ago
 24 arrested over excavation on embankment of River ..

24 arrested over excavation on embankment of River Swat

10 minutes ago
 EU Should Make Balanced Decision on Visa Ban for R ..

EU Should Make Balanced Decision on Visa Ban for Russians - Foreign Policy Chief

10 minutes ago
 Junkyards sealed for flouting dengue's SOP

Junkyards sealed for flouting dengue's SOP

11 minutes ago
 LSD vaccination drive to save cattle in Bannu from ..

LSD vaccination drive to save cattle in Bannu from Wednesday

11 minutes ago
 IGP visits D.G Khan to review flood relief activit ..

IGP visits D.G Khan to review flood relief activities

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.