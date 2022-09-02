UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Directs For Framing Rules Under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration (Public Service Delivery & Good Governance) Act 2020

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Chief Minister directs for framing rules under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration (Public Service Delivery & Good Governance) Act 2020

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to frame rules under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration (Public Service Delivery & Good Governance) Act 2020 within 15 days adding that the government is working sincerely to bring reforms at every level in order to ensure efficient services delivery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to frame rules under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration (Public Service Delivery & Good Governance) Act 2020 within 15 days adding that the government is working sincerely to bring reforms at every level in order to ensure efficient services delivery.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf led government has introduced reforms in every sector in order to bring it par with contemporary requirements.

While chairing a meeting regarding reform initiatives in the province, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to come up with concrete proposals for the transfer of state land from one department to the other.

He stated that unnecessary and complicated procedures have made it difficult and time consuming which hinders the implementation and execution of various development projects of the provincial government.

He stated that the policy for transfer of civil servants after every two years should be implemented letter and spirit and directed that an automated system be developed for the purpose.

The meeting was also attended by the Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Senior Member board of Revenue Zakir Hussain Afridi, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and other high senior concerned officials.

The Chief Minister stated that the reforms initiatives undertaken by the present government during the last four years have yielded positive results and are being appreciated at every level. As soon as the flood situation in the province recedes, a comprehensive campaign will be planned against encroachments throughout the province in order to preclude possible damages that could be caused by similar floods in the future.

The Chief Minister maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf led provincial government believes in provision of relief to its citizens. Good governance, anti-encroachments drives, construction of embankments, flood protection walls and similar other arrangements have reduced the damages that could have been caused otherwise. Detailed discussions were also held on cabinet committee proposal for creation of new zone i.e Zone-VI for recruitment in Civil Services. The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to work out modalities and finalize the proposals prior to presenting it before the cabinet for approval. Moreover, the Chief Minister in principle approved Amendments in the Efficiency & Disciplinary Rules 2011.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Amjad Ali 2020 Afridi From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

US Navy Confirms New 'Incident' in Which Iran Seiz ..

US Navy Confirms New 'Incident' in Which Iran Seizes American Drones in Red Sea

24 seconds ago
 Argentinian ambassador invited to witness football ..

Argentinian ambassador invited to witness football match aimed to collect donati ..

17 minutes ago
 NASA Says Rescheduled Test Flight of Artemis-1 'on ..

NASA Says Rescheduled Test Flight of Artemis-1 'on Track' for Saturday

17 minutes ago
 Engie Chief Says France Will Not Face Gas Shortage ..

Engie Chief Says France Will Not Face Gas Shortages This Winter

24 minutes ago
 FCCI president meets delegation

FCCI president meets delegation

24 minutes ago
 4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.