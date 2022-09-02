Chief Minister directs for framing rules under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration (Public Service Delivery & Good Governance) Act 2020

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to frame rules under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration (Public Service Delivery & Good Governance) Act 2020 within 15 days adding that the government is working sincerely to bring reforms at every level in order to ensure efficient services delivery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to frame rules under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration (Public Service Delivery & Good Governance) Act 2020 within 15 days adding that the government is working sincerely to bring reforms at every level in order to ensure efficient services delivery.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf led government has introduced reforms in every sector in order to bring it par with contemporary requirements.

While chairing a meeting regarding reform initiatives in the province, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to come up with concrete proposals for the transfer of state land from one department to the other.

He stated that unnecessary and complicated procedures have made it difficult and time consuming which hinders the implementation and execution of various development projects of the provincial government.

He stated that the policy for transfer of civil servants after every two years should be implemented letter and spirit and directed that an automated system be developed for the purpose.

The meeting was also attended by the Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Senior Member board of Revenue Zakir Hussain Afridi, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and other high senior concerned officials.

The Chief Minister stated that the reforms initiatives undertaken by the present government during the last four years have yielded positive results and are being appreciated at every level. As soon as the flood situation in the province recedes, a comprehensive campaign will be planned against encroachments throughout the province in order to preclude possible damages that could be caused by similar floods in the future.

The Chief Minister maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf led provincial government believes in provision of relief to its citizens. Good governance, anti-encroachments drives, construction of embankments, flood protection walls and similar other arrangements have reduced the damages that could have been caused otherwise. Detailed discussions were also held on cabinet committee proposal for creation of new zone i.e Zone-VI for recruitment in Civil Services. The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to work out modalities and finalize the proposals prior to presenting it before the cabinet for approval. Moreover, the Chief Minister in principle approved Amendments in the Efficiency & Disciplinary Rules 2011.