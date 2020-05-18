UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Directs For Introduction Of Digital System In Developmental Projects

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:22 PM

Chief Minister directs for introduction of digital system in developmental projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the concerned authorities to introduce E-Tendering, E-Bidding, E-Billing and E-Work Order system for the execution of developmental projects in the Newly Merged Areas (NMAs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the concerned authorities to introduce E-Tendering, E-Bidding, E-Billing and E-Work Order system for the execution of developmental projects in the Newly Merged Areas (NMAs).

He also asked the authorities to give special attention to the more backward areas of NMAs while formulating annual development program for the next financial year to bring these backward areas at par with other developed areas of the province.

He was chairing a meeting regarding formulation of annual development program for financial year 2020-21 held here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the proposed projects of Communication, Housing and Public Health Engineering Sectors to be included in the next ADP.

The meeting also reviewed the status of fund utilization of the current ADP schemes of the aforementioned sectors.

Besides, the concerned provincial ministers and administrative secretaries, the meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM and Secretary Planning and Development.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said priority would be given to the completion of the ongoing developmental schemes in the upcoming ADP whereas new developmental schemes would also be included in the new ADP on need basis.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

25 minutes ago

Ireland cautiously begins to lift virus lockdown

2 minutes ago

Olympic legend Hussain Shah offers to lift pro box ..

2 minutes ago

US Condemns Taiwan's Exclusion From World Health A ..

2 minutes ago

Tarbela dam power generation reaches to 1523 MW

2 minutes ago

Brent Crude Futures Rise Above $35 Per Barrel Firs ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.