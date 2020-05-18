Chief Minister directs for introduction of digital system in developmental projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the concerned authorities to introduce E-Tendering, E-Bidding, E-Billing and E-Work Order system for the execution of developmental projects in the Newly Merged Areas (NMAs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the concerned authorities to introduce E-Tendering, E-Bidding, E-Billing and E-Work Order system for the execution of developmental projects in the Newly Merged Areas (NMAs).

He also asked the authorities to give special attention to the more backward areas of NMAs while formulating annual development program for the next financial year to bring these backward areas at par with other developed areas of the province.

He was chairing a meeting regarding formulation of annual development program for financial year 2020-21 held here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the proposed projects of Communication, Housing and Public Health Engineering Sectors to be included in the next ADP.

The meeting also reviewed the status of fund utilization of the current ADP schemes of the aforementioned sectors.

Besides, the concerned provincial ministers and administrative secretaries, the meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM and Secretary Planning and Development.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said priority would be given to the completion of the ongoing developmental schemes in the upcoming ADP whereas new developmental schemes would also be included in the new ADP on need basis.