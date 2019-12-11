UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Directs For Provision Of Stipends To Religious Leaders In Week Time

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:04 PM

Chief Minister directs for provision of stipends to religious leaders in week time

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed Finance and Auqaf departments to work out modalities for provision of Stipends to Religious Prayer leaders, including Minorities, within one week time after which cheques would be provided to 21,981 Aiama Masajids and 293 Minority prayer leaders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed Finance and Auqaf departments to work out modalities for provision of Stipends to Religious Prayer leaders, including Minorities, within one week time after which cheques would be provided to 21,981 Aiama Masajids and 293 Minority prayer leaders.

According to details, Rs 10,000 would be provided on monthly basis to prayer leaders for which Rs 2.67 billion would be borne by the provincial kitty every year.

While chairing a meeting on provision of monthly stipends to prayer leaders in the province at Chief Minister's Secretariat, the chief minister stated that the present government was committed for the uplift of the weak and downtrodden segment of the society for which every effort was being made to materialize the vision of the present government.

He stated that previously, religious and prayer leaders were completely ignored with no assistance and ownership of this important institution.

He added that the religious institution plays an important role in our culture and the present government would undertake every effort to resolve all their standing issues.

The CM was informed that the identification of Prayer leaders and provision of monthly stipends would be made through the respective Assistant Commissioners in every district of the province including the merged tribal districts.

Furthermore, the funds flow mechanism for disbursement of Financial Assistance has been prepared in consultation with the Accountant General office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, the highest number of prayer leaders has been identified in District Peshawar having 2900 leaders followed by Mardan having 2803 leaders and Charsadda having 2273 prayer leaders.

The chief minister was informed that the data will further be updated once the scheme is operationalized.

The CM also directed the Auqaf department to undertake stern measures against encroachments on Auqaf lands, adding that state of the art commercial markets would be established which would help in generating revenue thereby strengthening the provincial economy.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance and officials of the Auqaf Department.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Mardan Charsadda Market Prayer All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Commander Navy Islamic Republic Of Iran Visits Var ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Law Minister says strict action would be ta ..

12 minutes ago

PIC clash: Police take 20 lawyers into custody

23 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs to adhere transparent proce ..

2 minutes ago

FIA arrests accused at Multan Airport

2 minutes ago

US aviation chief says Boeing 737 MAX won't be rec ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.