Chief Minister directs Health deptt to ensure availability of emergency medicines in all hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the health department to ensure availability of emergency medicines in all the hospitals throughout the province further directing the immediate filling of all vacant positions in the hospitals of the province in order to cope with the shortage of doctors.

While chairing a progress review meeting of the health department, the Chief Minster directed to ensure availability of vaccines related to dog and snake bites in all the healthcare facilities of the province in order to ensure first aid and treatment to patients on priority basis.

He also principally agreed with the provision of funds for development of software to monitor the performance of doctors and supporting staff.

The Chief Minister also directed to undertake pragmatic measures for treatment of Dengue patients in the province, adding that initiatives should be undertaken on war footings to root out the epidemic from the province promptly next year.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the performance of health department, available medical facilities and future planning.

The Chief Minister was informed that 1504 healthcare facilities are currently functional in the province out of which 9 are Category A MTI Hospitals whereas 6 are Category A non MTI hospitals. Similarly, the total strength of Category B, C and D hospitals along with District Headquarter Hospitals/ Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals stands at 102, the total strength of RHC stands at 111 and the total strength of BHUs in the province stand at 77 facilities.

The Chief Minster was informed that 18,288 beds are currently functional in all the hospitals where 5070 beds are currently being made operational for patients.

The Chief Minister was also informed regarding the total strength of Medical Colleges and Universities in the province which stands at 41 including 10 medical colleges, Khyber Medical University, Four Dental Colleges, one post graduate Medical Institute, one provincial health services academy, 10 nursing schools, three Paramedic Schools, one Post Graduate college of nursing, four Public Health schools, one post graduate paramedic institute and five divisional Health Development Centres.

The Chief Minister was also briefed in detail regarding the performance indicators of the health department.

As per details, the availability of staff in the BHUs of the province has increased from 67% to 77% since June 2018 to June 2019. Similarly, availability of medicine in BHUs has increased from 62% to 63 %, fictionalization of equipments in BHUs has increased from 71% to 78% whereas utility functionality has increased from 78% to 81%.

Similarly, presence of staff in RHC has increased from 81% to 84%, medicine availability from 71% to 72%, equipment functionality from 76% to 80% whereas utility functionality has increased from 67% to 80%.

The Chief Minister was informed that the health department is working for the completion of important projects which include Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, allied wards in LRH, construction of casualty block in KTH, Fountain house, Completion of Saidu group of medical colleges, trauma centres at all divisional headquarter hospitals, provision of equipments to all divisional headquarter hospitals and all other accelerated implementation programmes.

The Chief Minister was also briefed regarding the extension of universal health coverage, Sehat Sahulat Programme, Peshawar Model District approach, category D/C hub approach, filling of all vacant posts and placement policy for transfer and postings.