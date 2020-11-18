Chief Minister directs inclusion of liver transplant in Sehat Sahulat Program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed health department to include liver transplant in Sehat Sahulat Program and also ensure free medicines to poor people.

He was chairing a progress review meeting of various provincial departments here at Chief Minister Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other relevant officials.

CM also directed to identify suitable land for establishment of Cadet College Dir Upper and work on other feasible projects of cadet colleges in the province without any delay.

He also directed the Elementary and Secondary education department to complete transfers and postings of all clerical staff and officers who are working on same posts for more than two years and submit a report to this effect.

He also directed strengthening of existing forest check posts and establishment of new checking points and improving performance of environmental protection agency.

On the occasion, meeting was briefed that under transfer policy of provincial government, establishment and administration department had completed transfer and posting of 437 employees working on the same post for last two years whereas transfer of 500 more such employees would also be completed within a week.

Similarly, a total of 72 employees of different cadres have been transferred and posted by food department whereas all the employees of forest and environment department working on same post for more than two years have been transferred.

Meeting was informed that data of employees of health department working on the same post for last two years was being prepared. It was said that under Elementary and Secondary Education Department 3442 teaching posts for merged areas have been advertised and hiring process has been planned to complete within next four months.

It was further informed that double shift schools policy has been prepared in consultation with Establishment and Law department. It was said that process of transferring health department's ambulance service to rescue 1122 would be started this month.

It was told that the work on launching E-transfer policy in health department was underway while revamping of Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centers in merged districts would be completed by June next year.

Moreover, PC-1 for revamping of district headquarters hospitals across the province had been prepared while PC-1s of all major projects in health sector would also be completed by the end of this month. The forum was told that some 5482 Forest Nighabans had already been employed whereas employment of additional 768 Forest Nighabans was in progress.

Chief Minister directed transfer and posting of all District Food Controllers working in same district for more than two years and provide proper time lines for formal launching of double shifts in the schools.